Puppy taken into custody during shoplifting arrest

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – A little dog is being called the cutest accomplice around.

Hillsborough County deputies say they caught the owner shoplifting at a Bass Pro Shops with the little puppy in tow.

Deputies say its owner is now facing petit theft and possession of meth charges.

The dog is now at Hillsborough County Animal Services who will care for him until his owner is released from jail.

If the owner chooses not to reclaim the puppy upon release, the puppy will go up for adoption through Hillsborough County Animal Services.

