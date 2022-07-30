TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — What started as a sad story ended happily after a rescued puppy found its new forever family almost immediately.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said Thursday 5-month-old Carlile, a German Shepherd puppy, was found in a dumpster at the Town & Country Car Wash.

Carlile was supposed to go up for adoption Friday, but thanks to high demand, the puppy found a new family as soon as the clock struck at midnight.

The Humane Society said a woman named Pamela and her three grandchildren, all from Spring hill, lined up at the shelter to be sure they could be the ones to take Carlile home.

“They told us they’ve come several times in the past looking to adopt German Shepherds and by the time they got here someone was already here,” Public Relations Manager Christine McLarty said. “They were sure to first in line!”