‘Punts for Pups’: Program created by Bucs punter Bradley Pinion, wife covers 6 adoption fees for dogs during Week 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” title currently belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ punter, Bradley Pinion. He earned it after placing three of four punts inside the Dallas Cowboys’ 10-yard line at Raymond James Stadium one week ago.

Those punts caused the Cowboys’ offense to start three of their drives from deep in their own territory and, if you can believe it, they also caused a handful of puppy connections to creep into the community.

Pinion and his wife, Kaeleigh, created a program called “Punts for Pups” when they arrived in Tampa at the beginning of the 2019 season.

When Pinion successfully puts a punt inside the 20-yard line, the adoption fees for two dogs at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center in Tampa are covered by the program.

“It is a huge week for Punts for Pups,” said Pinion on Wednesday. “For every punt inside the 20, a dog at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will get adopted, a veteran will get to adopt a dog, and a veteran will receive $500 worth of training for a dog so we had six dogs, basically, adopted this week and veterans got some training for some dogs so super cool.”

Yes, his three punts sent six puppies to their forever homes after Week 1, and thankfully, he has at least 16 more games to do it again.