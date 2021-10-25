Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes still available at Seminole Heights pumpkin patch

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re still looking for that perfect pumpkin to carve, paint, or even just for decoration, the Great Pumpkin Patch in Seminole Heights will be open through Halloween day.

There are hundreds of pumpkins, gourds and even “specialty” heirloom pumpkins available at the patch, located at the Seminole Heights United Methodist Church at 6111 N Central Avenue. Another shipment of pumpkins was delivered to the patch over the weekend.

“We probably have the largest selection of pumpkins in the Tampa Bay area,” Brian D. Frey, president of the Hampton Terrace Community Association said, which partnered with the church to host the patch.

Prices of the pumpkins range from just $1 to $50 for heirloom pumpkins.

(WFLA Photo)

“But there’s a lot of fun, there’s photo opportunities up here,” Frey said. “There’s so many different types of pumpkins. We have gourds, we have pumpkins, we have swan gourds. I think we probably have 10 different varieties of pumpkins and price points for everybody.”

The pumpkin patch is pet-friendly and will be open Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from noon until 4 p.m. on Halloween.

“The Addams Family” will be shown for guests on Oct. 29 and there will be pumpkin painting on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Hampton Terrace Community Association is a nonprofit organization where all residents of Hampton Terrace are “automatically members,” according to its website.