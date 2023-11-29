Related video above: Side-by-side Publix stores puzzle residents of Florida town
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Temple Terrace Publix is recalling several of its ground beef products over the potential of “plastic material” in the product.
The Lakeland-based grocery chain issued the recall on Monday for 11 different ground beef products that were sold at Publix store 685, which is located at 5450 E Busch Blvd. in Temple Terrace.
Publix said ground beef products purchased on Nov. 26 should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund. No other Publix products or store locations were affected by this recall, the chain said.
“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” Publix director of communications Maria Brous said.
The 11 recalled products areas followed:
|GTIN
|Product Description
|Sell-by Date
|21964600000
|Market Ground Beef Burgers
|11/27/23
|—
|Market Ground Beef
|11/27/23
|29603900000
|Ground Chuck
|11/28/23
|29604000000
|Lean Ground Beef (7% Fat)
|11/28/23
|29604200000
|Ground Chuck Burgers
|11/28/23
|29607300000
|Ground Round (15% Fat)
|11/28/23
|29737600000
|A/B Ground Chuck (20%)
|11/28/23
|29773500000
|Ground Sirloin (10%)
|11/28/23
|29995000000
|Ground Chuck Sliders
|11/28/23
|22056700000
|GW Ground Beef 92% Lean
|11/28/23
|26914400000
|GW Ground Chuck (20% Fat)
|11/28/23
Consumers with questions or comments about the recall can contact Publix Customer Care at 800-242-1227.