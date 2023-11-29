Related video above: Side-by-side Publix stores puzzle residents of Florida town

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Temple Terrace Publix is recalling several of its ground beef products over the potential of “plastic material” in the product.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain issued the recall on Monday for 11 different ground beef products that were sold at Publix store 685, which is located at 5450 E Busch Blvd. in Temple Terrace.

Publix said ground beef products purchased on Nov. 26 should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund. No other Publix products or store locations were affected by this recall, the chain said.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” Publix director of communications Maria Brous said.

The 11 recalled products areas followed:

GTIN Product Description Sell-by Date 21964600000 Market Ground Beef Burgers 11/27/23 — Market Ground Beef 11/27/23 29603900000 Ground Chuck 11/28/23 29604000000 Lean Ground Beef (7% Fat) 11/28/23 29604200000 Ground Chuck Burgers 11/28/23 29607300000 Ground Round (15% Fat) 11/28/23 29737600000 A/B Ground Chuck (20%) 11/28/23 29773500000 Ground Sirloin (10%) 11/28/23 29995000000 Ground Chuck Sliders 11/28/23 22056700000 GW Ground Beef 92% Lean 11/28/23 26914400000 GW Ground Chuck (20% Fat) 11/28/23

Consumers with questions or comments about the recall can contact Publix Customer Care at 800-242-1227.