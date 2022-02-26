Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic kicks off with over 14,000 runners

More than 14,000 runners participated in the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic taking place in downtown Tampa Saturday morning.



“This event is about the community and just being out for athletic adventure and having fun and bettering yourself and the people around you,” said race announcer Fitz Koehler.

Thousands stretched and gathered at the startline, including Laura Drake Cole.



“I’ve done it since I think 92 maybe and I’ve won at three times,” she said.



A 15k is 9.3 miles.



Vivian with her dad Kevin Downs cheered on her mom Torri, who’s running in the race. It comes with months of training.



“Blood sweat tears,” said Downs about his wife. “I mean eating vegetables day and night waking up at 5 a.m. running the streets. It’s been awesome.”



46 minutes and 19 seconds after the race began, Koehler announced a winner.



“There is a champion in the 2022 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic,” she said.



Phil Parrot-Migas averaged under a 5 minute per mile race. He also won in 2020.



“I run twice a day most days over 100 mile weeks lots of dedication, but you have to love the sport, and I do and I don’t see myself quitting anytime soon,” said Parrot-Migas.



The PGDC raised nearly $6 million for local organizations in the Tampa Bay area.