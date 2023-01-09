HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday, the Hillsborough County School District will begin hosting a series of meetings to discuss new attendance boundaries for area schools.

According to Superintendent Addison Davis, 24% of schools are overcrowded while 44% are under enrolled.

The district hired architecture and design firm to review its attendance boundaries and recommend changes that would ensure the student population is distributed appropriately to increase attendance at underutilized schools and relieve crowding.

“This is the most aggressive plan that’s been put in front of a school board, maybe ever,” Addison said.

The district will hold several meetings to allow parents to review the firm’s recommendations and share feedback.

The meetings will take place this week at the following locations:

Middleton High School & Plant City High School, Monday, Jan 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Brandon High School & Sumner High School, Tuesday, Jan 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Plant High School & Leto High School, Wednesday, Jan 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Gaither High School & Sickles High School, Thursday, Jan 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale High School & Wharton High School, Friday, Jan 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Many parents have expressed frustration with the changes, telling WFLA they picked and purchased their homes based on the school zone.

“We chose here because of the location, the school district,” one mother said.

Others are worried about how the changes will affect their children.

“He has made a lot of friends, he’s academic is excellent, he’s always on the principal’s list so we are very concerned about going to Jefferson H.S.,” Emma Rogiers said about her son.

Some parents have signed a petition and put up yard signs to protest the changes.

The district said that after the meetings, the boundary analysis team plans to review the community’s input and revise the boundary scenarios before presenting the final scenarios to the school board.

You can review the proposed plans on the school district’s website.