LIVE BLOG: Protesters moving through Downtown Tampa in latest George Floyd demonstration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of protesters started gathering on the streets of Downtown Tampa Friday night for the area’s latest demonstration in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Here are the latest updates from Friday’s protests in Tampa Bay (all times ET):

7 p.m.: According to WFLA reporter Marco Villareal, the protest in Tampa is starting to dwindle down to rainy weather.

6 p.m.: The group of protesters outside the courthouse in Downtown Tampa has started to lay down on the ground as if they’re being arrested.

According to WFLA reporter Marco Villareal, the downtown protesters are just one group. He says they started at the courthouse then walked through downtown to Curtis Hixon Park before making it back to the courthouse.

5:35 p.m.: The group of protesters that gathered at Curtis Hixon Park started moving down Ashley Drive toward Kennedy Boulevard shortly after 5:35 p.m.

5:30 p.m.: Protesters have started to gather on Ashley Drive in Downtown Tampa around 5:30 p.m. It’s not clear if these are the same protesters who were at the courthouse or if it is a different group.

According to 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price, some protesters briefly blocked cars at an intersection on Ashley Drive near Curtis Hixon but eventually let them through.

Protesters back out tonight in downtown Tampa briefly blocked some cars at the intersection before letting them through. Driver of this convertible seemed none too pleased, definitely some yelling back and forth. #tampaprotests @wfla pic.twitter.com/6sc1vMooxI — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) June 5, 2020

4:30 p.m.: A group of protesters has gathered outside the courthouse on Twiggs Street in Downtown Tampa.

4:15 p.m.: Hernando County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers had to get involved to control the situation between protesters and counter-protesters in Downtown Brooksville.

4 p.m.: Black Lives Matter protesters in Downtown Brooksville came face-to-face with counter-protesters Friday evening.

Eagle 8 HD flew over the scene and spotted the confrontation. Some of the counter-protesters could be seen carrying Confederate flags.

