Protesters march in Tampa to honor George Floyd and dropping charges against peaceful protesters

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hundreds of protesters filled the streets of Ybor City on Monday night, stopping for a moment of silence at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in memory of George Floyd.

Brey Johnson, 22, who spends her days saving lives as an EMT said she’s been at every march since the movement began in hopes for a better tomorrow.

“I just feel like people are closed minded. People are stuck in their ways, everyone raised differently, but when you’re silent in situations of injustice, you take the side of the opposer,” she said.

Johnson says many Tampa students want to take part in this moment in history and want to continue protesting peacefully each day.

“My passion comes from my skin color, my brothers’ and sisters’ skin color. I just want everybody to be equal to have equal opportunity,” Johnson added.

Protesters stopped for a moment of silence at the sheriff’s office for the amount of time Floyd spent under the knee of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

As marchers continued through the streets of Ybor, they also took a moment to demonstrate in silence at the Crosstown Expressway. Their message, they say, is clear, wanting Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to drop the charges against peaceful protesters after roughly two dozen people were arrested last week in downtown Tampa.

Warren tells News Channel 8 has been inundated with emails and phone calls with people asking to drop the charges.

Peaceful protests are vital to our democracy—they provide an outlet for anger and frustration, as well as inspire change. For protestors who were arrested for unlawful assembly the night of June 2, our office worked to get them out of jail as quickly as possible, which is consistent with our office’s policy for non-violent misdemeanors. We are still awaiting some pieces of information regarding the arrests from June 2, and it would be improper for us to decide how we are handling any case before we have reviewed all the relevant facts. Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren

