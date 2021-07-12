Protesters march in Tampa against government in Cuba

TAMPA (WFLA) – Cuban-Americans in Tampa are not slowing down when it comes to standing with those on the island.

“We want the dictatorship of Cuba to be done and over with,” Moses Valdivia said.

Many are demanding countries like the United States to intervene as Cuba is suffering through one of its worst socio-economic states since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Now many people fear for their loved ones who are fighting against this communist system.

“Five years ago that was unimaginable. It wasn’t you’d be arrested.. you’d either be killed or shot.. certainly imprisoned,” Daniel Perez said.

The current uprising led authorities in Cuba to shut down the internet. Perez tells 8 On Your Side he hasn’t heard from his cousins since.

“Hopefully today, tonight or tomorrow they’ll get through and we can get a message that they’re okay. I think they’ll be okay if they’re not out in the streets but it’s really an unimaginable response so who knows what kind of response the government is going to give to this,” Perez said.

Eight On Your Side spoke with Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera who is drafting up a resolution for the city council to assist.