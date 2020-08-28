Protesters gather in Tampa to call for justice for Jacob Blake

TAMPA (WFLA) – Protesters gathered in Tampa to stand in solidarity with the movement in Kenosha, Wisconsin demanding justice for Jacob Blake.

The group protested on the corner of 56th Street and Fowler Avenue a spot where many protested earlier in the year following the death of George Floyd.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week that a federal civil rights investigation has been opened into the shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake, 29, was shot in the back seven times on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside.

The Kenosha police union on Friday offered the most detailed accounting to date on officers’ perspective of the moments leading up to police shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back, saying he had a knife and fought with officers, putting one of them in a headlock and shrugging off two attempts to stun him.

Many sports leagues have boycotted games following Blake’s shooting including MLB, NHL, NBA, and the WNBA.

“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

