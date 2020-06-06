Protest organizers refuse to let instigators get violent in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Day six of protests in Tampa, and things are mostly calm after several hours of people marching through the streets looking to be heard.

Another day, another protest, but the message, the anger, the desire for change is stronger than ever.

“It’s just to re-enforce that we can’t stop. We have movement, positive movement. We have positive protests, and people need to see more of that. Justice has not been served cause a few cops have been indicted,” said Cymoril White who came to protest.

In a protest against police brutality and racial injustice organizers worked with police. They got permits to march on sidewalks, and in certain spots. They worked hard to keep hundreds of people from disturbing traffic.

“They already see us as very angry people. I don’t want that to be, ‘we got here because we fought and we were angry.’ we are angry, but we’re peacefully angry,” said Alisheia Owens, a safety ambassador at the event.

At times, some in the crowd held up traffic while other protesters urged them to stay off the streets.

“They kind of came over from another protest and they were like, ‘we need to fight back!’ we were like, ‘No! We’re here peacefully.’ our goal is to be peaceful and our words to be heard, not fight them,” said Owens.

Police officers were rarely seen; preferring to standby from afar instead of provoking protestors with a visual of militant officers at the ready.

The promise for change extended beyond this demonstration.

“Besides just being in the streets we need things to happen with the senate, with congress, with everything else. It cannot stop in the streets,” said White.

Despite the humidity, the heat, and the rain hundreds walked from the Edgcomb Courthouse to Curtis Hixon Park.

