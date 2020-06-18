Prosecutors charge 11 looters after Tampa unrest

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, right, speaks during a news conference Monday, June 15, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Warren announced his decision not to prosecute dozens of protesters arrested on charges of unlawful assembly during a Black Lives Matter march on June 2. Looking on is visionary leader Bishop Thomas Scott. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Thursday that he has filed charges against eleven people who looted during unrest in the county on May 30 and 31.

According to a news release, eleven people are charged with various felony crimes including burglary, rioting, battery on a law enforcement officer and cocaine possession, a total of 15 felony crimes.

The defendants are accused of actively looting or attempting to break into businesses in the Hillsborough Avenue and University areas of Tampa and Temple Terrace as protests unfolded in the city.

A Champs store and a Mobile gas station were set ablaze and a number of businesses in the area were destroyed or looted.

About 200 people were caught on camera looting a Walmart on East Fletcher Avenue on May 30, after breaking into the store with hammers and other blunt objects.

Looters also targeted a CVS on East Fowler Avenue, shattering the glass front doors. And the Gold N Diamonds store on Fowler Avenue was also looted. Managers said at least $100,000 worth of fine jewelry was stolen.

Protests erupted around the country last month following the death of George Floyd who died after three Minneapolis officers pinned him down for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Earlier this week, Warren dismissed dozens of cases against 67 demonstrators in Tampa, saying they had been peacefully protesting.

“If you’re out to peacefully protest, you can expect support from our community. But if you’re out to hurt, destroy, or steal—you can expect to be held accountable under the law,” Warren said Thursday.

Warren’s office is reviewing evidence from more than 130 arrest reports gathered by law enforcement since May 30. They say more charges are expected.

Warren will discuss the felony charges at a press conference Thursday, his spokesman said.

