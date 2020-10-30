Prosecutors brush up on voting laws as Election Day approaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Voting has been underway for weeks. As we hit the home stretch, prosecutors inside the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office are preparing for any potential problems.

“We’ve been getting ready for the election again by brushing up on the law we don’t have to use very frequently, once every two or four years, to make sure that we can anticipate some of the questions that may come up from elections officials,” said State Attorney Andrew Warren.

There has been a laser focus on Florida State Statues, Chapter 104: Election Code: Violations and Penalties.

Warren, who’s up for re-election, wants to make sure every voter can cast a ballot problem-free.

“Voting intimidation is something we’re concerned about. We’re preparing for. Talking with election officials locally and across the state and the local law enforcement,” the state attorney said.

Talk of fraud has run rampant for months.

8 On Your Side listened in Friday to those at the Southern Poverty Law Center who addressed issues of voter rights.

“We are not concerned about voter fraud because there has been no documented evidence of widespread voter fraud which has been again a false narrative coming from those trying to reduce the number of people who are able to vote,” said Nancy Abudu, the deputy legal director for voting rights.

In Hillsborough County, Warren explained there have been no reported problems. Those who engage in unlawful activity face stiff penalties.

“There are different crimes associated with voter intimidation. But you’re looking potentially at a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine,” Warren said.

Audrey Durrant, who already voted in Hillsborough County, said she wasn’t swayed by anything.

“I believe the polling services are fair. It wasn’t overwhelmed with a lot of people there,” she said. “And it wasn’t going to change my mind if somebody was there kind of putting forth their viewpoints.”

