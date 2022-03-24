TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly fifty people attended a Florida Department of Transportation meeting Thursday to view preliminary plans to widen 13.1 miles of U.S. 301, a heavily traveled highway plagued by safety issues.

Most in attendance agree that something must change about the roadway that’s seen seventeen fatalities and even more head-on collisions in recent years.

“We have literally had family member airlifted away. Because they were stopped to turn into our church and a car ran into them at seventy miles per hour,” said Mike Grover, the pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church which sits along the road.

Grover believes the condition of the road, and the safety concerns surrounding it, has deterred some people from attending his church. He remembers a young boy trying to cross the road to access a bike path, before losing his life after being hit by a car.

“I travel every day. I take my life into my hands to make a left on Stacey,” said Don Balaban, a farmer who has spent 20 years traveling the highway.

“Where they get killed at when they’re speeding is passing,” he added.

FDOT has taken notice. They’re in the early planning stages of a process for which they hope to secure funding, siting explosive growth in Hillsborough and Pasco counties which they say makes the project a must. Right now, the road hosts up to 18,000 cars per day. By 2042, the department predicts 50,000 cars a day using the highway.

The project creates a median between oncoming traffic, and turns the highway into a four lane road. Thursday’s meeting was designed to give the public a chance to lend their input to the project, which FDOT will consider before adjusting the plans or moving forward with the current proposal. In its current form, 20 homes and 12 businesses would have to be moved to make room for the expansion.

FDOT says it’s too early to provide a cost estimate but hopes to move into that phase soon.

“I think the governor, who I respect and like, should listen to me and find the funding. And we need to get this done to save people’s lives,” Balaban added.