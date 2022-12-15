TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite the developer making changes to the design of his proposed hotel on Harbour Island, a strong showing of residents showed up at City Hall on Thursday night to voice their concerns about this redevelopment project.

In a narrow 4-3 vote, City Council sided with the Harbour Island residents and rejected the hotel for the second time this year.

Tampa real estate developer Punit Shah said his proposed AC Hotel by Marriott is the right fit to go along with other economic development in downtown Tampa.

“This is the right time with all the amazing growth we’re having on Water Street, with the convention center expansion,” he said before the City Council meeting.

The property, which used to be a SunTrust Bank, is located right outside the residential gate on South Harbour Island Boulevard.

The main concern residents said they have is that the hotel would bring too much traffic to their neighborhood.

“You got it right. There’s no reason to change,” Harbour Island resident Vernon Ellinger said. “There’s some little change. There’s some tweaking but it’s still not at all compatible with Harbour Island as a whole.”

After the council rejected the proposal in May, Shah filed a $6.6 million dollar lawsuit against the city. He put that legal action on hold over the summer and his team modified the design by removing a rooftop bar, cutting back on parking and taking two floors off the hotel.

“We have worked very hard to look at how this building fits on this site,” the project’s architect Mickey Jacob said. “How the scale of this building responds to the neighborhood, how the architecture fits with the branding.”

But once again, the Harbour Island residents prevailed against the developer.

“I can say with certainty the majority of residents are against building of this hotel and we will be here until this project is shut down for good,” Harbour Island resident Charlie Tobin told the council.

Before the meeting, Shah told News Channel 8 he’d consider all legal options if the vote didn’t go his way.

“We are disappointed with the City Council’s decision this evening, particularly since City of Tampa staff recommended approval twice,” Shah said in a statement released after the meeting. “The hotel would have created desperately needed jobs in our community, built tourism, and boosted the local economy. It is disappointing that this City Council will not support our efforts to enrich the Harbour Island and downtown Tampa community. We hope they reconsider their decision in future board meetings.”