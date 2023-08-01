TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa city leaders, including Mayor Jane Castor, are holding a news conference later Tuesday morning in response to the dangerous situation involving lithium-ion batteries at John Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Clinic in Tampa a couple of weeks ago.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Mckay Bay Transfer Station at 10:30 a.m.

Lithium-ion batteries are used in many products including electronics, toys, and handheld power tools.

Three of the clinic’s employees in Tampa went to the hospital after breathing in fumes caused by those kinds of batteries in the facility.

The batteries could have caused an explosion at the clinic in Tampa. They can release a dangerous gas.

“The challenge is getting in there and finding out what it is, how much of it there is and how do you make it safe for our first responders to go back in and neutralize it,” Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Rob Herrin said.

Two 100-pound lithium-ion batteries began releasing hydrogen gas into a small area of the clinic. But there was plenty more around which posed a huge threat to not only the community but the 20 hazmat techs and over 20 fire units called to the scene.

“If it ends up flashing and exploding, it’s very concentrated,” Herrin said. “We were sending a team in with a pallet jack to attempt to remove the entire rack, the 3,000 pounds of 30 batteries … We were successful at that.”

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

Now Tampa leaders are trying to raise awareness on how to dispose of common household chemicals.

The Environmental Protection Agency warns you to not throw away lithium-ion batteries where you dispose of regular trash.

Instead, they should be taken to separate recycling or household hazardous waste collection points.