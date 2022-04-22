TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than five million Ukrainians have fled their country since the invasion by Russian forces began nearly two months ago.

The Tampa Bay area organization Project DYNAMO continues to evacuate hundreds of people, including newborn babies. It’s the latest rescue effort by the organization.



The group has rescued more than 150 people in the last week, including newborn American and British babies, using 8 cars and three buses to complete the mission.

The rescue comes a month after team members finished another dangerous mission to rescue three premature babies from Ukraine.

One of the group’s co-founders talked about the dangers then.

“At both hotels, we could hear artillery in the city,” Project DYNAMO co-founder Bryan Stern said.

To date, Project Dynamo has rescued more than 550 people from the most war-torn, contested, and Russian occupied areas of Ukraine and taken them to neighboring countries.