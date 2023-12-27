TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Wars in Ukraine and Israel, fire in Hawaii, civil war in Sudan and much more strife around the globe keeps Bryan Stern up at night.

“I pray for the day where Dynamo is not needed,” Stern said during a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday. “But we are, and we’re going to be needed and we’re here to stay.”

Stern is the founder of the Tampa-based nonprofit, Project Dynamo which has rescued Americans from many disasters and conflicts around the globe for years.

“If you’re an American citizen, and your passport looks like my passport, and it says, ‘We the People’ on it,” Stern explained. “I get my hands on you as quickly as I possibly can.”

Stern said he doesn’t see any signs of trouble letting up in the new year.

“If you’re an American in a place that is not overtly and wildly pro-American,” Stern warned. “I think you’re at risk.”

When it comes to Ukraine, Stern said there are two ways it could go.

“Either the logjam will break and Russia will advance or Ukraine will advance, or whatever it is,” Stern said. “Or, it’ll stalemate and new borders will be drawn up.”

He said many Americans have returned to Ukraine for various reasons.

“If Russia woke up tomorrow and said, ‘Game on,'” Stern said. “All those Americans that are there right now will be in peril.”

And in the Middle East, the veteran believes about 10 Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas — but carefully avoided confirming any kind of mission to save them.

“The hostages are my number one concern,” he said. “Because hostages are called hostages for utility.”

Stern’s warning — the world is only getting scarier.

“Where is it more dangerous? Everywhere,” Stern said.

Including, according to Stern, the South China Sea.

“We talk about, ‘Oh my God, jeepers creepers if China invades Taiwan, what do we do about all the Americans in Taiwan?'” Stern recalled. “That’s a thing that keeps me up at night.”

While he said he thinks about how to get people out of Taiwan, he’s also considering rescues from China.

“No one’s talking about, ‘What do you do about all the Americans that are in China?'” Stern said. “Do you think it’ll be popular to be an American citizen in Beijing, China, the day that China takes Taiwan?”

Around the globe, he was hawkish, and said he’s seeing warning signs.

“We’ve also shown that we’re not really good friends,” Stern said of the U.S. “We’ve also shown that we’re prepared to buy our people back if it’s in our interests. That makes you, as an American, a lottery ticket overseas.”