Probation officer tried to film up shopper’s dress at Tampa Walmart, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A probation officer was arrested Thursday after police say he used a cell phone to record video underneath a shopper’s dress at a Tampa Walmart.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Monday at the Walmart Supercenter at 1720 E. Hillsborough Avenue.

Police said surveillance video appears to show Darius Brantley walk behind the shopper and use his cell phone to record video underneath her clothing, then walk away after he and the victim made eye contact.

The victim reported the incident to police.

Police said a Walmart loss prevention officer saw Brantley leaving the establishment and took down his license plate number, which they used to find Brantley’s address.

Brantley, 29, was arrested on two counts of video voyeurism, a third-degree felony, and booked into a Hillsborough County jail. He was released Friday after posting $4,000 bond.

Police said Brantley works for the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and is a probation officer.

LATEST STORIES: