Previously-released manatee ‘Camlee’ rescued in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, rescued a manatee in Apollo Beach on Sunday.

The manatee, known as “Camlee,” had previously been rescued and released back into the canal at TECO’s Manatee Viewing Center last year. She was released on Jan. 18, 2018 after receiving two years of critical care at ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center.

According to ZooTampa, Camlee was still wearing a FWC satellite tracking tag and was being monitored.

While the waters are warm at the Manatee Viewing Center, there is little sea grass for manatees to eat. Camlee was not leaving to eat and was underweight, leading to her rescue.

She is currently being monitored at ZooTampa and is receiving fluids.

