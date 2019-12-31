Preparations underway for Tampa’s New Yarrgh’s Eve Booty Drop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a new year, a new mayor and new tradition for the City of Tampa.



The Inaugural New Yarrgh’s Eve Booty Drop will take place at Curtis Hixon Park New Year’s Eve.

Final preparations were underway Tuesday morning for the free, family-friendly event.

The celebration will feature live entertainment, food and drinks, and the booty drop.

The Sykes building, otherwise known as the Rivergate tower, will become the centerpiece for the celebration.



A 320- foot tall treasure chest will be projected onto the building using 3D mapping technology, and at midnight it will be lowered down the side of the building.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she’s proud to be part of the first-ever event, and she hopes it brings the city together.

“That’s what makes Tampa so great. Everybody that you talk to describes Tampa, if they were to use one word, it would be friendly. So just to bring the entire community together and celebrate the dawn of a new decade here in Tampa,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

The event kicks off at 9 p.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. after the booty drop.

