SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — A pregnant woman died after a crash near an Interstate 4 exit ramp in Seffner, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the crash involved two cars on State Road 579 near the I-4 exit ramp. One of the cars hit a pole.

Eagle 8 aerials showed a car on its side at the crash site. A truck was seen with its front end smashed.

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Officials said a pregnant woman later died at the hospital. The other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.