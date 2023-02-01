TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Questions remain about the murder of a mother who was found lying dead in a residential street in New Tampa Monday night.

Police said someone called 911 after finding the woman’s body shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at a subdivision in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive.

Police responded and found the woman lying dead next to a vehicle. A toddler was found unharmed in a car seat in the vehicle. Police classified the woman’s death as a murder.

Shahlevi Sims says the victim is her 22-year-old daughter, Alana.

“She was a bright, wonderful person, willing to do anything for anybody,” Simms recalled.

Simms said Alana’s son is being cared for by family.

“Yes, he’s perfectly fine. No harm was done to him, he’s safe with us,” Simms said.

Sims also revealed her daughter was pregnant.

“Her son is her everything, and she was pregnant again and we just lost two souls basically but we’ve got family here and we’re together and we’re just going to do this together,” said Simms.

Sims wondered why her daughter was in a neighborhood miles away from where she lives.

“Nobody really knows the answer to that question, only she does and God but we’ll get to the end of it, we’ll get the resolution as soon as possible, hopefully sooner than later,” Sims said.

Police are still working to determine why she was there and who killed her.

“We don’t know why she was in this neighborhood. Our detectives have determined that she does not live in this area or in New Tampa. She is a Tampa resident. So, how she ended up down here in her vehicle is still a part of the active investigation,” the agency’s spokeswoman Crystal Clark said.