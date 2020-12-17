Precautionary boil water notice rescinded for northwest Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Water Resources department rescinded the precautionary boil water notice Thursday, which impacted the residents of northwest Hillsborough County.

The boil notice was issued on Tuesday after a contractor damaged a 24-inch water main line while

performing modifications to the existing distribution system.

The incident near the area of Sheldon Road and Fawn Ridge Boulevard.

County officials say bacteriological sampling showed the water meets quality standards.

If you have questions regarding the boil notice, contact the Hillsborough County Water Resources at

813-744-5600.