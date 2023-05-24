TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A precautionary boil water notice issued for part of Hillsborough County was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

The notice, which was issued Tuesday, covered the south-central portion of the county – east of I-75 and south of Brandon Blvd., including Riverview and Sun City Center. About 95,000 residents were affected by the notice.

(Hillsborough County Water Resources)

According to the Hillsborough County Water Resources Department, the notice was lifted after bacteriological samples showed the “water meets quality standards.”

Anyone with questions can call the Hillsborough County Water Resources Department at (813) 744-5600.