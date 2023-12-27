Related video: City leaders say new technology reduces harmful chemicals in Tampa water.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A precautionary boil water notice was issued for some customers in the county’s Public Utilities Department Northwest drinking water system.

Due to a water main break, the water distribution system dropped below the required regulatory level.

All customers are advised to boil all tap water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. Allow water to be run until it’s clear when washing clothes. The department said to get rid of all ice that was made from automatic ice makers.

Water needs to be boiled for one minute for sufficient results. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

The notice has been issued out of caution and no indication of contamination has been reported at this time.

Nearly 24,000 residential and commercial connections are impacted by this notice. Once testing is completed, those affected will be notified of the rescission of the notice.

Map of affected areas in north Hillsborough.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/BoilWaterNotice. Anyone with questions can call Hillsborough County Water Resources at 813-307-1000.

To sign up for large-scale boil water notices in the future, sign up at HCFLGov.net/HCFLalert.