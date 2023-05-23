HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A precautionary boil water notice was issued for part of Hillsborough County on Tuesday.

The notice covers the south-central portion of the county – east of I-75 and south of Brandon Blvd. – including Riverview and Sun City Center. Approximately 95,000 people are effected.

Water pressure in the notice area dropped below the acceptable measurement, according to a release from Hillsborough County Water Resources.

(Hillsborough County Water Resources)

“Water service has been restored; however, customers in the impacted area are advised to boil water as a precautionary measure until a rescission notice is issued,” the release read.

People in the area are asked to boil water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Residents are reminded to let the water run clear before washing clothes and to get rid of ice from automatic ice makers.

The precautionary boil notice will remain in effect until officials test the water for bacteria and determine it is safe.