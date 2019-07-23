Power outage from storm forces Tampa barber to take business outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not often you’ll find a barber cutting hair outside – but it’s also not often you’ll find someone who is as dedicated and works as hard as Able Gonzalez.

“The guys have nicknamed me ‘Honest Abe.’ That is just a part of who I am,” said Gonzalez, owner of Barrel House Barber in Tampa.

According to the shop’s clients, Gonzalez provides service that is always “a cut above the rest.” So when strong storms rolled through the area over the weekend and knocked out the shop’s power, Gonzalez remained true to who he is and opened his shop anyway. In fact, he took the shop’s chairs and clippers outside.

“I just ask them, it’s still early, do you want to get a haircut in the back outside, it’s a weird request but I can still get your hair cut,” said Gonzalez.

Despite the lack of electricity and Saturday’s extreme heat, Barrel House Barber on North Nebraska Avenue provided their clients hair cuts – al fresco.

“I got to do about six out of nine scheduled haircuts for that day so that was pretty cool,” said Gonzalez, who posted several photos on Facebook.

According to Gonzalez’s calculations, more than half of his scheduled clients still came in for their appointments. Those numbers reflect his client’s commitment to him as well and it’s clear that Barrel House Barber offers more than just, a fresh hair cut.

“The clients who come into support my business are a part of my family. they put food on my table. At the end of the day, I will always put my best foot forward to making sure my client is satisfied and I can help them in any way that they need,” said Gonzalez.

Barrel House Barber has been open for a year. For more information on Gonzalez and Barrel House Barber, you can visit their website.