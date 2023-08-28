TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mistake at Port of Tampa could mean problems for many during preparations for Idalia.

Families who fueled up at stations supplied by Citgo could have gasoline contaminated with diesel, according to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“It was just human error,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. “They put diesel in tanks that were supposed to be regular gas.”

The issues affects more than 2 dozen stations, including at least 13 in the Tampa Bay area. According to leaders with the FDACS, the problem could impact families who filled their tanks at a Citgo-supplied station after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The contamination could cause cars or generators to stop working correctly.

“The issues with Port of Tampa is one that could complicate this, it has nothing to do with the storm but it’s happening right on the eve of the storm,” DeSantis said.

“I’d like to ensure Floridians that we are coordinating here at the EOC with everyone from petroleum retailers to the port itself to ensure that the disruption will not be widespread or prolonged and that residents can have seamless access to fuel,” Kevin Guthrie, director of the Division of Emergency Management said.

Station owners have been notified and told to stop selling the gasoline until contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned.

Citgo has released the following list of affected Florida gas stations:

Big Dan’s Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

BJ’s Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ’s Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ’s Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 – DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime – Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

If you have been affected, you can call 1-800-HELP-FLA or file a complaint online at www.fdacs.gov.