TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you refueled your car at a local station supplied by Citgo Saturday, you may have been affected by a “potentially widespread” fuel contamination.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the contamination involved a human error at Port of Tampa that contaminated fuel for gas stations supplied by Citgo with diesel.

“Any fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel,” a FDACS release said. “At this time, Citgo will not release the list of gas stations that received contaminated fuel.”

According to the department, Port of Tampa serves stations “in the greater Tampa region north to Chiefland, and on the west side of Florida south to Naples.” These stations can include BJs, 7-Elevens, and other unbranded stations.

The stations affected by the contamination have been asked to stop selling gasoline until the fuel is replaced and the tanks are cleaned.

If you got fuel from these stations after the previously mentioned time, it may have caused vehicles or generators to stop functioning properly.

If you have been affected, you can call 1-800-HELP-FLA or file a complaint online at www.fdacs.gov.

“FDEM is coordinating with petroleum retailers, ports and all additional stakeholders to ensure that this disruption won’t be widespread and that residents can have seamless access to fuel,” the release said. “At the direction of the Governor, FDEM has already waived size, weight, and hour restrictions to get resources into the state as quickly and efficiently as possible.”