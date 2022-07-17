TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County firefighters responded to a house fire late Saturday night that left the kitchen in ruins, according to a release.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it got a call from a homeowner said that his house on Villarreal de Avila was full of smoke when he came back home.

The HCFR release said light smoke was seen near the front door and garage when firefighters arrived.

They soon learned that the fire started in the home’s kitchen and routed their hose through the front door to put it out.

Photos of the kitchen showed significant damage to the room, with debris strewn about after the fire was extinguished.

The release said firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the house and ventilated the smoke.

Firefighters said no one was inside the home, and no one was injured.

At this time, firefighters said a pot left on a hot stove was the cause of the fire.