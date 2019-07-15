Post Malone bringing new tour to Tampa

Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for “Rockstar” in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the biggest names in music right now is coming to Tampa.

Grammy-nominated singer and rapper Post Malone announced his latest tour Monday. The Runaway Tour includes a stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Oct. 24.

Post Malone has found wild success in recent years for his music that mixes genres like pop, rap and rock. He’s had six top 10 singles including “Rockstar,” “Psycho” and “Wow.” His second full-length album debuted last year at number one on the Billboard 200 and is certified Platinum.

He will be joined by special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh throughout the tour.

Tickets range in price from $49.75 to $499.75. Those prices do not include facility fees or service charges.

Tickets for the Tampa show go on sale July 19 at 10 a.m. Fans can buy tickets at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena, Ticketmaster outlets or on Ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets will be available to Citi cardmembers starting July 16 at 10 a.m. The presale wraps up July 18 at 10 p.m.