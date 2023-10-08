TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a road work zone on I-4 in Tampa at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Chrysler Sebring was heading west on I-4 at the I-275 exit at a high speed when it crashed into a Walsh Infrastructure truck that was parked in a closed lane.

The FHP release said the pickup truck had its flashing lights on and was in an area marked off with traffic cones and signs warning drivers of the closure.

However, the Chrysler driver drove through the cones and rear-ended the pickup, which led to the driver being trapped in the crushed vehicle. Troopers said Tampa Fire Rescue managed to rescue the driver after an extraction.

The driver was hospitalized in St. Joseph’s Hospital in serious condition. The FHP has not identified the individual yet, but they did say impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

No one else was injured in the crash.