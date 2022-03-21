PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County are looking for a suspect who they said could be armed after a murder that happened in Plant City on Thursday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Carl Lee is wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

Deputies said the charge is in connection to a shooting that happened on Medulla Road in Plant City Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. The victim, identified only as an adult man, was found dead in a shed.

Deputies investigating the homicide said they have probable cause to arrest Lee on the second-degree murder charge.

Lee was last seen driving a newer, white Honda sedan near the scene, according to deputies. They warned he could have a handgun on him.

Deputies said Lee is known to law enforcement and is on felony probation.

Anyone with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.