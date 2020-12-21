Portion of Memorial Hwy shut down in Hillsborough County due to water main break

Hillsborough County

(Courtesy Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is on scene of a water main break Monday evening.

According to HCFR on Twitter, the break occurred on Memorial Highway at Sweetwater Creek.

Memorial Highway is shut down in both directions between Saltwater Boulevard to Dana Shores Drive.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, stay with WFLA.com for updates…

