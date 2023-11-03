GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Some bumps in your commute will make for a smoother drive come Monday, November 13th morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing asphalt with concrete on Big Bend Road West of US 41. That portion of the road will be shut down during construction beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, November 3.

“This is the final stage of making this intersection concrete,” FDOT’s Kris Carson said.

US 41 northbound and southbound lanes will remain open during this project. But you will have to drive around the work zone.

You can take Apollo Beach Boulevard or Dickman Road.

There will be detour signs clear for you to follow.

What you’re driving around is part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s $25 million repaving project.

“It’s going to make it more durable essentially,” Carson said. “There’s so much traffic that goes through there– a lot of truck traffic. The asphalt starts to wear down over time so it’s going to make it a much smoother traveling area.”

Until then, make time for some delays near the intersection.