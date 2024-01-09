TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents on Juanita Street said they prepped for Tuesday’s storms days in advance. With water levels continuing to rise, they said it will only get worse.

Those who live on the street said when they look out their windows and see the rain, they know they are in for more than just a storm.

“It’s starting, like I just start thinking it’s coming,” Malayna Torano said. “I feel like it’s that show that says Winter is Coming, that’s what I’m feeling. Except instead of winter is coming, I’m thinking the flood is coming and we’re going to become an island here very quickly.”

“When the storms come, I don’t sleep, I stay up all night and I watch the water,” Megan Wallace said. “I know when it’s going into the garage, so I can slowly still move those like last minute things.”

They tell News Channel 8 they prepare as if a hurricane is about to hit.

“Every time it rains, I feel like I’m driving myself crazy and I should probably come up with a better plan, but it’s just doublechecking everything that I put low on the ground, making sure it’s lifted up,” Ignacio Toraño said.

“We don’t even keep our cars at the house anymore, because my husband lost his car during one of the storms,” Wallace said.

Trips to the store are made, cars get moved and residents map out how much they will have to spend to repair damage.

“It’s like, OK, what do I like in my garage today, and you have to pick it up and move it, if you want to keep it or don’t want water on it,” Wallace said.

“It looks like an iceberg has melted and the whole neighborhood is just destroyed from the water,” Ignacio Torano said.

According to neighbors, the issues started once construction began for a neighboring developed and an area creek was turned into a road.

“There used to be a creek right here that the water would go to and then make its way back to the bay,” Malayna Torano said. “Now, it has nowhere to go to, so it’s making its way into our homes and driveways.”

News Channel 8 reached out to the city of Tampa and developers last week, and again Tuesday night. A city spokesperson sent a statement addressing the issues residents are facing.

“Our Stormwater Division worked with Lennar and their engineer extensively about 4-5 years ago to implement design changes to improve the flooding conditions on Juanita St near the Southport development. It’s very likely that any recent flooding the residents experienced in this area was tidal in nature and out of anyone’s control. We reached back out to Lennar on Friday, January 5, to make them aware of residents’ most recent concerns. We are looking to see if future meetings between the city, residents, and Lennar are necessary. Ahead of today’s storm, our stormwater division was out in various areas of the city clearing storm drains in anticipation of potential flooding.” City of Tampa

Lennar has not yet responded.