TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A popular burger joint is launching the “X” burger nationwide, including two locations in Tampa Bay, following Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s new change from the popular bird logo to “X.”

Wayback Burgers will feature a 10-layer beef patty burger with a few toppings, and it was designed with the vision to be the everything burger.

The eXcellent burger will be launched on August 1 and will cost $29.99. Wayback Burger is also eXtending an offer for a free “X” burger if your name is “Elon” for the month of August.

The limited-time burger is in celebration of those who challenge the status quo, aim for the stars and have a complete disdain for birds.

Wayback Burger has two Tampa Bay locations. The Plant City location is located at 200 West Alexander Street and the Fishhawk location is located at 5672 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard.