Police: Woman injured in shooting at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a woman was injured in a shooting in Tampa late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Columbus Court Apartments, 2802 Statelite Ct. around 10:30 p.m.
Police said the woman was struck by gunfire and driven to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Her current condition is unknown.
No arrests have been made at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man who drove students for 55 years to be buried in special school bus casket
- 2 women killed when car fell off Florida ferry identified
- Florida English Bulldog with 60k Instagram followers heads to Today show
- Former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny found dead in home
- George Zimmerman files lawsuit in Polk Co. against 2 Democratic presidential candidates