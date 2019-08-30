Police: Woman hit by train in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was left with minor injuries after she was struck by a train in Tampa, police said.

The accident happened in the area of Lake Avenue and 30th Street early Monday morning. The train was traveling 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Police said the train’s engineer saw the woman standing on the tracks and hit the breaks, but was unable to avoid a collision.

The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

