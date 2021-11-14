Police: Woman accidentally shoots 14-year-old son after stabbing man multiple times

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a domestic dispute after a woman allegedly stabbed a male victim several times Sunday before grabbing a gun and accidentally shooting her 14-year-old son.

Police say the man and woman were arguing Sunday on the 8500 block of N. Alaska St. when the female stabbed the male victim several times. Police say the female then armed herself with a firearm and accidentally shot her 14-year-old son instead of the man.

Both the man and the juvenile were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities say the man is in stable condition while the boy is in critical, but stable condition.

The female remained on-scene and police are investigating the incident.

