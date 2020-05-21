TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three drivers were arrested Wednesday night after allegedly engaging in a street race down Dale Mabry Highway.

The trio was pulled over near Spruce Street around midnight after they were clocked going 85 mph in a 45 mph zone.

“During the incident, all three vehicles reached speeds in excess of 90 MPH,” police said on social media.

Their cars were impounded.

Miriam Perez (left), Christopher Crawford (center), Danyelle Merrill (right). (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Angel Crawford, 19, Danyelle Marie Merrill, 21, and Miriam Melissa Perez, 24 were each arrested and charged with unlawful racing on a highway and booked into a Hillsborough County jail.

Crawford was released without bail, and Merrill and Perez were released after posting $500 bail each, according to online jail records.

LATEST STORIES: