Tampa teen allegedly threatened to shoot students, blow up school

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a 15-year-old was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened to blow up Middleton High School and use an automatic weapon on students.

Multiple agencies began investigating the threat after it appeared on social media Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the teen first denied making the threat, but later admitted to posting the message after his father became involved with their investigation.

The unidentified teen faces a charge of making a Written Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting or an Act of Terrorism.

Police are using the incident to remind students that “making threats against schools are a serious matter and will result in serious consequences,” the agency said in a press release.

