Police: Tampa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a shooting in Tampa left one person dead and another wounded Thursday morning.

Tampa police responded to the 1700 block of W. Walnut Street and found two people with gunshot wounds.

One died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital, police said.

It’s unclear whether police have a suspect in custody.

“It is early in this investigation and information is still being gathered,” Tampa police spokesman Eddy Durkin said in a press release.

Further information was not immediately available.

