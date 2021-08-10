Police: Tampa man arrested after hitting man with truck, dumping him on side of the road

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested a Tampa man Monday in a fatal hit-and-run between a truck and a person lying on the road.

According to a TPD release, a 51-year-old man was seen on video lying on the pavement of East Robson Street, west of Nebraska Avenue at around 11:44 p.m.

The video goes on to show the driver turned onto Robson from Nebraska, hitting the victim with his truck. Police said the driver, 51-year-old Stephen Patterson, dragging the still-living victim from under his truck and dumping him on the side of the road.

He then left the area, heading west on Robson Street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle Monday after a tip was sent in, saying the vehicle was at the Value Lodge.

Detectives met with Patterson who confessed to the crime after being read his rights. He was booked on leaving the scene of a crash with death and DWLS with Death.

