Police: Speeding driver killed in Davis Islands crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 23-year-old Tampa man was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit a concrete barrier in Davis Islands Friday morning. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police said Bryan Pennington was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV, heading southbound on W. Davis Boulevard and hit a concrete bridge barrier in the 400 block.

Police said Pennington was traveling at a high rate of speed, but they did not mention how fast he was going or whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

Further information regarding the crash was not immediately available.

