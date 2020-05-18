Police: Shooting injures 2 people in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting left two people with injuries in the 9800 block of 19th Street in Tampa overnight, according to police.
Two people were taken to the hospital around 1 a.m. after police responded to reports of shots fired. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act, and that an investigation is ongoing.
Further information was not immediately available.
