TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives opened a homicide investigation in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa Sunday morning.

At about 2:45 a.m., police were called to the 1300 block of E. Sitka Avenue and found a man unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Police said the man had suffered upper body trauma, but did not mention further details about his death.

Those with information are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.