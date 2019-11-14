Police seek tips after man dies in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police have opened a homicide investigation after a shooting victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Street and Stratford Avenue.

Police said officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots and found the man with injuries.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said a woman also arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, but her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

